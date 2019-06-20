Bethlehem Township's Community Days Festival offers rides, food and games

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township is celebrating the return of Community Days.

Rides, food and games were just some of the attractions at the township's Community Days festival. Visitors can enjoy live music and plenty of local flavor.

Wednesday was the first night of the four-day event.

"We've added this time some vendors, so we have various organizations here, various companies thoroughout the township here to promote their products. Great opportunity for folks to just come out and see what's available in their community," said Don Norder, the township volunteer fire department president.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Friday.