Bethlehem Township's library branch to open July 16

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's branch of the Bethlehem library will open July 16 in the Coolidge Building on Fifth Street, Commissioner John Merhottein announced Monday night.

The satellite branch of the Bethlehem Area Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on alternating Fridays and Saturdays. The branch's services and hours will be available at this website. A grand opening will be held later this year, Merhottein said, but library services will start July 16.

Commissioner Malissa Davis said the township only paid for modest renovations of the portion of the building that will be used by the library. Other costs will be covered by the library system. The branch will have books, DVDs, computers, Wi-Fi and library programs for children and adults. The website notes that Wi-Fi is not expected to available until August.

The need for the township's membership in the Bethlehem library system has been debated for many years, as the annual cost to belong in 2018 was $416,462, or $17.55 per resident.

The Coolidge Building was once a school and was later used for township offices. It also houses the Northampton County DUI Center, and the lease with the county was extended for a year at Monday's meeting of the township commissioners.

When the issue of an intake center for drunken drivers sharing a property with a library branch was raised, Township Manager Doug Bruce said events have been held at the Coolidge Building before and "there's never been a conflict with the DUI center."

The issue of bamboo sprouted up again at the meeting. Residents Mark Bogansky and John Bloshinski of 3522 Driftwood Place have complained at three meetings this year that the township has not acted to enforce its own ordinance that requires homeowners who plant bamboo to set up barriers underground to prevent the invasive plant from spreading.

"We are just asking you to enforce your ordinance," Bogansky said.

The offending property next to his is now for sale, he added. The bamboo can grow to "almost waist high in a week," Bogansky said.

Bruce said that a complaint last year about the bamboo was not handled sufficiently by the township, and that the property owner has until Wednesday to address the issue.

Commissioner John Gallagher said he will visit Boganksy and Bloshinski to see the problem.

"We could step in if the owner has not taken appropriate measures," he said.

The commissioners also authorized the township to try to sell a used generator and some related equipment. The items will be placed for sale on Municibid.com, an eBay-like site where governments dispose of used cars, trailers, construction equipment and any other equipment they no longer need.

Before the meeting ended, Gallagher said the recent township Community Days festival was "a rousing success." Gallagher, Bruce and Merhottein thanked the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company for making the event possible.