Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem Township seeks state help to keep big trucks off a little old road

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:16 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:16 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners is going to ask Harrisburg to help keep trucks off Christian Spring Road, a narrow 18th-century route that now, thanks to GPS devices, is a favored route of tractor-trailer drivers.

The stretch of road in the township is already marked "No Trucks" but that has not helped, multiple residents have told the board.

"Truck drivers don't care about signs," Roxann Nelson, who lives on the narrow road, said at Monday's board meeting.

The commissioners voted to send a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation asking for more signs on Nazareth Pike, a state road, in a bid to keep some trucks from taking the shortcut northwest on Christian Spring to warehouses and industry north of Route 22. The road starts on the west side of Nazareth Pike, just north of the border with the city of Bethlehem.

"It can't hurt," board President Michael Hudak said about asking for more signs.

Nelson said the road is already in need of repair because of truck traffic, and with a new warehouse opening off Brodhead Road soon, congestion will only get worse as truckers and employees cut through her neighborhood. Regardless of road signs and size, GPS devices show her street as a shortcut.

"We have seen more police but it's not enough," she said. "We have (truck) tire tracks in our front yards."

She said the township section of the road is short, so by the time police are called, trucks are usually gone.

Brodhead Road, the destination of the trucks, has been one-way during construction. Nelson does not expect improvement when that road is open again because, as has been the case in Bethlehem Township for decades, residential and commercial development can lead to problems.

In response to another resident's complaint about the road construction, Hudak said Brodhead Road "is scheduled to be reopened by the end of the month."

The board also approved contractor Lehigh Valley Underground's two-acre development on Falmer Drive, with conditions including a meeting involving the business, the township and residential neighbors about how construction will affect vegetation that helps protect residents from stormwater.

Lynn Januszkiewicz of Pheasant Run Court lives just over the property line from the planned truck and equipment storage facility. She and other neighbors are concerned that disrupting vegetation and a drainage swale could lead to runoff.

"I hope they can avoid disrupting the trees," she said. "I am counting on the township that they will be in touch with us" as work proceeds.

The commissioners heard again about a different kind of growth for the fourth meeting this year from residents Mark Bogansky and John Bloshinski, who live on Driftwood Place. Bamboo was planted on the property next to them. They expressed concern that it could damage homes.

A township ordinance requires residents who plant the invasive species to install bamboo-proof barriers on property lines.

"We're asking you to enforce an ordinance that's on the books," Bogansky said.

The initial bamboo complaint was filed almost a year ago, he said.

Enforcement has begun, township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush told him. Two citations have been issued, a third will go out on Tuesday. The commissioners then voted to file an injunction to force compliance with the ordinance. That process could take about three months, solicitor James Broughal said. 

Another resident complained about noise from fireworks. State law permits the setting off of fireworks, Hudak said. "We can't override state law" but police can be called if the noise is late at night or too close to a residence.

Enforcing that is difficult, Township Manager Doug Bruce said.

"Our police have this year responded to dozens and dozens of fireworks calls," he said. "It's hard to catch them in the act."

Commissioner John Gallagher asked that statistics on fireworks citations be compiled.

The commissioners also appointed Randi Blauth to the Bethlehem Area Public Library Board. The Bethlehem library's satellite branch in the township's Coolidge Building is due to open Tuesday at 10 a.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:55 AM

  • NW 5 mph
  • 20°
  • 78%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

'Unknown Angel' helps victims of tragedy restore hope

'Unknown Angel' helps victims of tragedy restore hope

Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals

Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals

Allentown police investigating double shooting on Ridge Avenue
Rich Rolen

Allentown police investigating double shooting on Ridge Avenue

North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
69 News

North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief

Palmer Township homicide suspect caught in Colorado
69 News

Palmer Township homicide suspect caught in Colorado

ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff

ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff

Allentown's Irving pool to reopen Saturday

Allentown's Irving pool to reopen Saturday

Victim of fatal vehicle accident in Hanover Township identified
Rich Rolen

Victim of fatal vehicle accident in Hanover Township identified

Victim of fatal Friday night shooting in Allentown identified

Victim of fatal Friday night shooting in Allentown identified

SteelStacks climber in custody after 21-hour standoff

SteelStacks climber in custody after 21-hour standoff

Police respond to double shooting in Easton
Rich Rolen

Police respond to double shooting in Easton

Bethlehem police need help identifying man who climbed up blast furnace at SteelStacks
69 News

Bethlehem police need help identifying man who climbed up blast furnace at SteelStacks

Lights for Liberty rally held in Easton
69 News

Lights for Liberty rally held in Easton

Book Exchange debuts at LVIA

Book Exchange debuts at LVIA

Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley helps family members of homicide victims

Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley helps family members of homicide victims

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Shylynn

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Shylynn

Allentown's Irving Pool closed after picnic tables, oily substance thrown into pool

Allentown's Irving Pool closed after picnic tables, oily substance thrown into pool

Investigators allege father fractured infant's skull, legs, arms
MGN

Investigators allege father fractured infant's skull, legs, arms

Police dispatched for report of huge python find something else instead
Fountain Hill Police Department

Police dispatched for report of huge python find something else instead

2 arrested on drug charges after warrants served in Easton
Easton Police Department

2 arrested on drug charges after warrants served in Easton

Easton police seeking public's help in search for theft suspect
Easton Police Department

Easton police seeking public's help in search for theft suspect

Allentown club again challenges constitutionality of city's nuisance law
69 News

Allentown club again challenges constitutionality of city's nuisance law

Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault

Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault

Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault

Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault

Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot

Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot

Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks

Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks

Developer plans to turn Bethlehem building into studio apartments
69 News

Developer plans to turn Bethlehem building into studio apartments

Pa. lawmaker crafting bill which aims to cap out-of-pocket costs for people with diabetes

Pa. lawmaker crafting bill which aims to cap out-of-pocket costs for people with diabetes

Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

Questions remain manhunt continues for man accused of killing wife

Questions remain manhunt continues for man accused of killing wife

Monocacy Farm Project in Bethlehem adds U-Pick program

Monocacy Farm Project in Bethlehem adds U-Pick program

Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k

Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k

TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
Transportation Security Administration

TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns

Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left

DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market

Car flips after crash in Allentown

Car flips after crash in Allentown

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
69 News

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday

Police: Man run down in alley fires at driver

Police: Man run down in alley fires at driver

Lehigh Valley Road Runners award $24K in scholarships

Lehigh Valley Road Runners award $24K in scholarships

Jaindl Properties set to acquire downtown Allentown office locale
69 News

Jaindl Properties set to acquire downtown Allentown office locale

Easton City Council discusses improvements for city's buildings and roads
69 News

Easton City Council discusses improvements for city's buildings and roads

East Allen moves forward with regional comprehensive plan

East Allen moves forward with regional comprehensive plan

ANIZDA amends its financing guidelines
69 News and ANIZDA

ANIZDA amends its financing guidelines

Lower Nazareth Township may hold Jaindl warehouse vote July 24
FreeImages.com/nicholas cosens

Lower Nazareth Township may hold Jaindl warehouse vote July 24

United Way celebrates National Summer Learning Week

United Way celebrates National Summer Learning Week

Allentown looking to expand park system

Allentown looking to expand park system

Bethlehem's Sun Inn serves up tasty eats with a side of history

Bethlehem's Sun Inn serves up tasty eats with a side of history

DA: Officials to investigate whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide

DA: Officials to investigate whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide

Phantoms release full 2019-20 season schedule

Phantoms release full 2019-20 season schedule