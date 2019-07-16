Bethlehem Township seeks state help to keep big trucks off a little old road

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners is going to ask Harrisburg to help keep trucks off Christian Spring Road, a narrow 18th-century route that now, thanks to GPS devices, is a favored route of tractor-trailer drivers.

The stretch of road in the township is already marked "No Trucks" but that has not helped, multiple residents have told the board.

"Truck drivers don't care about signs," Roxann Nelson, who lives on the narrow road, said at Monday's board meeting.

The commissioners voted to send a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation asking for more signs on Nazareth Pike, a state road, in a bid to keep some trucks from taking the shortcut northwest on Christian Spring to warehouses and industry north of Route 22. The road starts on the west side of Nazareth Pike, just north of the border with the city of Bethlehem.

"It can't hurt," board President Michael Hudak said about asking for more signs.

Nelson said the road is already in need of repair because of truck traffic, and with a new warehouse opening off Brodhead Road soon, congestion will only get worse as truckers and employees cut through her neighborhood. Regardless of road signs and size, GPS devices show her street as a shortcut.

"We have seen more police but it's not enough," she said. "We have (truck) tire tracks in our front yards."

She said the township section of the road is short, so by the time police are called, trucks are usually gone.

Brodhead Road, the destination of the trucks, has been one-way during construction. Nelson does not expect improvement when that road is open again because, as has been the case in Bethlehem Township for decades, residential and commercial development can lead to problems.

In response to another resident's complaint about the road construction, Hudak said Brodhead Road "is scheduled to be reopened by the end of the month."

The board also approved contractor Lehigh Valley Underground's two-acre development on Falmer Drive, with conditions including a meeting involving the business, the township and residential neighbors about how construction will affect vegetation that helps protect residents from stormwater.

Lynn Januszkiewicz of Pheasant Run Court lives just over the property line from the planned truck and equipment storage facility. She and other neighbors are concerned that disrupting vegetation and a drainage swale could lead to runoff.

"I hope they can avoid disrupting the trees," she said. "I am counting on the township that they will be in touch with us" as work proceeds.

The commissioners heard again about a different kind of growth for the fourth meeting this year from residents Mark Bogansky and John Bloshinski, who live on Driftwood Place. Bamboo was planted on the property next to them. They expressed concern that it could damage homes.

A township ordinance requires residents who plant the invasive species to install bamboo-proof barriers on property lines.

"We're asking you to enforce an ordinance that's on the books," Bogansky said.

The initial bamboo complaint was filed almost a year ago, he said.

Enforcement has begun, township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush told him. Two citations have been issued, a third will go out on Tuesday. The commissioners then voted to file an injunction to force compliance with the ordinance. That process could take about three months, solicitor James Broughal said.

Another resident complained about noise from fireworks. State law permits the setting off of fireworks, Hudak said. "We can't override state law" but police can be called if the noise is late at night or too close to a residence.

Enforcing that is difficult, Township Manager Doug Bruce said.

"Our police have this year responded to dozens and dozens of fireworks calls," he said. "It's hard to catch them in the act."

Commissioner John Gallagher asked that statistics on fireworks citations be compiled.

The commissioners also appointed Randi Blauth to the Bethlehem Area Public Library Board. The Bethlehem library's satellite branch in the township's Coolidge Building is due to open Tuesday at 10 a.m.