Bethlehem Twp. police looking for man who they say stole $500 printer from Staples

Bethlehem Township Police Facebook page

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for a man who they say stole a $500 printer from Staples.

A man stole a Canon printer from the Staples on 4403 Birkland Place on August 21 around 2 p.m., Bethlehem Township police said in a Facebook post.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact Ptl. Ebner at 610.419.4429 or email aebner@bethlehemtwp.com.

Anyone wishing to stay anonymous can Text TIP BETHLEHEMTWP followed by your message, to 888777, or visit the township police Nixle page.