Bicyclist hit by car, seriously injured in Upper Macungie

MGN

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Hamilton Boulevard.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Weilers Road in Upper Macungie Township, state police said in a news release.

Peter Wohlsen, 57, was riding his bike along the shoulder, then moved into the right lane, according to a witness. A car driven by 76-year-old Marianna Strunk hit him from behind.

The impact launched Wohlsen into the air and he landed on the hood and windshield of the car, state police said.

Both the bicyclist and the car driver said they didn't see the other before the crash, police said.

Wohlsen was taken to the hospital with major injuries but his condition is not known. He was wearing a helmet, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.