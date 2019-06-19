Bill aims to give $300 million to Social Security Administration to address wait times
Anyone who has had to deal with the Social Security Administration knows it's a process. The wait times just to get a hearing can take years.
Now Congress and one local lawmaker are trying to do something about it.
Raymond Mancini's wife Victoria, a long-time bus driver in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, developed Alzheimer's and lost her ability to work back in 2010.
She then filed for Social Security disability three years later but was denied. A judge said she wasn't sick enough.
"I know my wife and I know she has this problem but they're still putting us through the ringer," Raymond said.
The Mancinis appealed the ruling and won a year and a half ago.
Since then, Victoria can no longer speak and is under permanent care. She finally got a new hearing Wednesday but the judge didn't make a decision.
Seeing the burden the delays are causing for families like the Mancinis, Congresswoman Susan Wild went to bat for them, and with the help of 100 other co-signers, secured $300 million for the Social Security Administration in next year's budget.
It passed the house Wednesday afternoon, and it is now headed to the Senate.
"This funding increase represents the commitment to millions of Americans, retired workers and disabled workers and families of deceased workers who depend on Social Security to make ends meet and can't afford to wait years for a hearing so I hope that we will move on this expeditiously," Wild said.
Pa. Sen. Bob Casey said increased funding was needed for the Social Security Administration in a statement:
An increased investment in the Social Security Administration is an investment in older Americans and individuals with disabilities. This is why I have continuously called for increased funding so that the Social Security Administration gets the resources it needs to maintain essential services and keep field offices in Pennsylvania open, and I applaud Congresswoman Wild and the House on their work to do the same."
Some of the money will go directly toward hiring more people to help clear the backlog, and hopefully get people like Victoria the help she needs.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
South Whitehall approves $1.3M for 2019 roadway repair project
The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners accepted a bid of $1.36 million on Wednesday from an Ephrata contractor for the township's 2019 local roadway repair and repaving project, scheduled to begin sometime in the middle of...Read More »
- Bethlehem Township's Community Days Festival offers rides, food and games
- Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company
- IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss
- Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday
- Steel FC return to Goodman for a match
- Pet oxygen kits donated to Easton Fire Department
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man found guilty in stabbing death of wife
- Band's fans flock to SPAC for Downtown Alive concert
- Mother charged with homicide after newborn found in paint bucket
- Following outcry over closure, Monroe County Hospice House will reopen
- PHOTOS: A Flock of Seagulls plays free concert in Reading
- One Tank Trip: George's Furniture
- Man in custody after stabbing in Reading
- Bill aims to give $300 million to Social Security Administration to address wait times
- Updated School improvement plans outlined for Reading School Board
- Updated Police still searching for 3 suspects in David Ortiz shooting