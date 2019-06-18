Billy's Downtown Diner owner changes the restaurant's look as it celebrates 6 years in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When you look at the sign above the front door of Billy's Downtown Diner in Allentown, you can tell there is a different vibe.

Owner Billy Kounopis says he wanted to change up the look as the restaurant celebrates six years in Allentown.

“Where we thought renovations were going to take about a few weeks, turned into about five months,” he said.

In that time, Kounoupis says he incorporated fond memories of his life. The sign above the front door is inspired by a music club in New York, and the tile in the restaurant looks like something from the subway.

The chandelier is also a reminder of the ball dropping in Times Square.

Combine this with food people have grown accustomed to in the Lehigh Valley, and Billy's continues to live up to the slogan of "not your ordinary diner."

“Other than selling food, we really wanted to sell an experience. We really wanted to sell for lack of a better word, happiness,” Kounopis said.

Kounopis says he hopes the diner will be open in the next two weeks.