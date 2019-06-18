Lehigh Valley

Billy's Downtown Diner owner changes the restaurant's look as it celebrates 6 years in Allentown

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 05:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 09:25 PM EDT

Billy's Downtown Diner owner changes the restaurant's look as it celebrates 6 years in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When you look at the sign above the front door of Billy's Downtown Diner in Allentown, you can tell there is a different vibe.

Owner Billy Kounopis says he wanted to change up the look as the restaurant celebrates six years in Allentown.

“Where we thought renovations were going to take about a few weeks, turned into about five months,” he said.

In that time, Kounoupis says he incorporated fond memories of his life. The sign above the front door is inspired by a music club in New York, and the tile in the restaurant looks like something from the subway.

The chandelier is also a reminder of the ball dropping in Times Square.

Combine this with food people have grown accustomed to in the Lehigh Valley, and Billy's continues to live up to the slogan of "not your ordinary diner."

“Other than selling food, we really wanted to sell an experience. We really wanted to sell for lack of a better word, happiness,” Kounopis said.

Kounopis says he hopes the diner will be open in the next two weeks.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:19 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 21°
  • 90%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

0.5K race held in honor of Kevin 'The Bearman' Schutts

0.5K race held in honor of Kevin 'The Bearman' Schutts

Allegiant Air faces fine from FAA over engine work
AP

Allegiant Air faces fine from FAA over engine work

Pennsylvania hunting, trapping licenses on sale Monday

Pennsylvania hunting, trapping licenses on sale Monday

Plenty of dads enjoy Father's Day at the ballpark

Plenty of dads enjoy Father's Day at the ballpark

IronPigs Day at Coca-Cola Park

IronPigs Day at Coca-Cola Park

IronPigs swept by Clippers with Sunday loss

IronPigs swept by Clippers with Sunday loss

Lehigh Valley baseball and softball players competing in Phillies Carpenter Cup tournaments
69 News

Lehigh Valley baseball and softball players competing in Phillies Carpenter Cup tournaments

Charity softball game brings baseball Hall of Famer to the Lehigh Valley

Charity softball game brings baseball Hall of Famer to the Lehigh Valley

IronPigs struggle to score, fall to Clippers 9-1

IronPigs struggle to score, fall to Clippers 9-1

Cole Irvin pulled from Saturday night start

Cole Irvin pulled from Saturday night start

Father's Day gift suggestions from the Lehigh Valley Mall

Father's Day gift suggestions from the Lehigh Valley Mall

SteelStacks Grand Prix races into Bethlehem, for a good cause

SteelStacks Grand Prix races into Bethlehem, for a good cause

Percentage of millennials in the Lehigh Valley bringing in business
69 News

Percentage of millennials in the Lehigh Valley bringing in business

Second plea deal entered in 14-pound Oregon pot shipment
CNN

Second plea deal entered in 14-pound Oregon pot shipment

First 4 vendors announced for Downtown Allentown Market

First 4 vendors announced for Downtown Allentown Market

Some communities concerned as Harrisburg lawmakers gear up for vote on 5G technology rollout

Some communities concerned as Harrisburg lawmakers gear up for vote on 5G technology rollout

Forks Township officials taking close look at other properties after deck collapse

Forks Township officials taking close look at other properties after deck collapse

Prosecutors: Pottsville woman helped defraud victims of at least $158k in Grandparents Scheme
69 News

Prosecutors: Pottsville woman helped defraud victims of at least $158k in Grandparents Scheme

Car hits center median, flips in Route 22 crash in Hanover Township
Rich Rolen

Car hits center median, flips in Route 22 crash in Hanover Township

Venmo a no-go for alleged prostitute, customer beaten and robbed

Venmo a no-go for alleged prostitute, customer beaten and robbed

Wilson man charged with attempted homicide in 2013 shooting
MGN

Wilson man charged with attempted homicide in 2013 shooting

Allentown holds Flag Day ceremony

Allentown holds Flag Day ceremony

Driver sentenced to up to 4 years in fatal distracted driving crash
iStock/junial

Driver sentenced to up to 4 years in fatal distracted driving crash

Pa. health secretary tours Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

Pa. health secretary tours Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

Accused burglar uses pool ladder in third-story break-in

Accused burglar uses pool ladder in third-story break-in

Lehigh County yoga instructor drowns in Dominican Republic

Lehigh County yoga instructor drowns in Dominican Republic

Allentown School Board probes ASD administrators
69 News

Allentown School Board probes ASD administrators

At least 1 pet rescued after fire heavily damages Lower Saucon Township home

At least 1 pet rescued after fire heavily damages Lower Saucon Township home

New Palmer elementary school on hold due to pipe dispute

New Palmer elementary school on hold due to pipe dispute

Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes

Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes

Family upset son's special needs class was excluded from kindergarten graduation ceremony

Family upset son's special needs class was excluded from kindergarten graduation ceremony

'Winner winner chicken dinner' has literal meaning for man who won $100k

'Winner winner chicken dinner' has literal meaning for man who won $100k

Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township

Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township

Woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in relation to child's death

Woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in relation to child's death

State police charge P'burg woman in fatal pedestrian crash

State police charge P'burg woman in fatal pedestrian crash

Easton Crayola Experience debuts new toys

Easton Crayola Experience debuts new toys

Bethlehem police: Watch for package deliveries to vacant homes, it could be fraud
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bethlehem police: Watch for package deliveries to vacant homes, it could be fraud

Have you tried it yet? Axe throwing comes to the Lehigh Valley
69 News

Have you tried it yet? Axe throwing comes to the Lehigh Valley

Search of Bethlehem apartment turns up Oxy, cash and cocaine, police say

Search of Bethlehem apartment turns up Oxy, cash and cocaine, police say

Gunshots reported overnight near Jefferson Elementary in Emmaus

Gunshots reported overnight near Jefferson Elementary in Emmaus

Lehigh County commissioners formally approve Upper Saucon farm lease
69 News

Lehigh County commissioners formally approve Upper Saucon farm lease

Castillo, IronPigs walk it off against Stripers

Castillo, IronPigs walk it off against Stripers

Lower Nazareth supervisors review Route 248 warehouse plans

Lower Nazareth supervisors review Route 248 warehouse plans

Easton City Council formally adopts West Ward Neighborhood Plan
69 News

Easton City Council formally adopts West Ward Neighborhood Plan

Allentown City Council seeks to avoid budget ‘debacle' of last year
69 News

Allentown City Council seeks to avoid budget ‘debacle' of last year

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads

Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads

IronPigs to be known as

IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly

Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun

Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun

St. Luke's, Easton hospital team up to provide technology to help stroke victims
69 News

St. Luke's, Easton hospital team up to provide technology to help stroke victims