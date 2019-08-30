Birding community flocks to Trexler Nature Preserve to see rare appearance of Swallow-Tailed Kite
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - People from the birding community have gone to Trexler Nature Preserve in Lehigh County to see a bird rarely spotted in the state.
Peter Saenger is an ornithological specialist at Muhlenberg College.
"The Swallow Tailed Kite, I would say, electrifies the birding community," Saenger said. "Very rare in the Lehigh Valley."
From the 1930s to 2014, there were just four recorded sightings of the Swallow Tailed Kite being in the Lehigh Valley.
"It's qualified as accidental, which means, if it never showed up again, no one would be surprised," Saenger said.
The Swallow Tailed Kite is native to Florida and South Carolina, and migrates to South America during the winter.
Bird enthusiasts are sharing their photos online.
There's even a website where birders are sharing the exact day and location they saw it. It's pretty obvious why it's hanging around.
"For it to stay in one area, there has to be a lot of food," Saenger said.
