Bison calf born at Trexler Nature Preserve

The Trexler Nature Preserve in Lehigh County is celebrating the pitter patter of four new little hooves.

The bison herd welcomed the birth of a healthy female on May 7.

At birth bison calves weigh between 30 to 70 pounds. As adults they can get up to a thousand pounds.

Bison are considered "near threatened."

The calf and mom are being monitored by Lehigh Valley Zoo staff.