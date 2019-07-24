Blood drive at LVIA honors employee battling cancer, helps blood center stock its shelves
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A blood drive in honor of a Lehigh Valley airport employee is getting a lot of support and helping a local blood center stock its shelves.
It's also helping the employee know her father is also looking down on her as she battles cancer.
People coming to Lehigh Valley International Airport are not only coming in to catch a flight. They're also coming in to lend a hand or arm in honor of Makala Ashmar.
"I could not ask for a more supportive employer. All the employees here have been so supportive of me and really rallied behind me," Ashmar said.
Ashmar has been working at the airport for a year. A month after she started she was diagnosed with cancer.
It was a traumatic diagnosis for a girl who three years ago lost her father, a longtime Upper Macungie firefighter who died in the line of duty.
It's hard not to have my biggest cheerleader with me going through this battle. I know he's watching over me," Ashmar said.
The drive comes at a good time for Miller-Keystone Blood Center. The center is at critically low levels and it is always a tough time in the summer with regular donors on vacation.
Co-workers wear a pin that says Makala's mission. People ask how treatment is going, and she says with that kind of support she will win this battle.
"When I'm down and stressed out with treatment, or feeling sick it gives me something to pull me back up and I'm just really grateful for that," Ashmar said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown Police: Woman shot in the back twice
The woman is in an area hospital and is expected to survive.Read More »
- Blood drive at LVIA honors employee battling cancer, helps blood center stock its shelves
- A wet 2019 has been threatening year for cars at dealerships, busy one for repair shops
- PUC files complaint against Met-Ed in man's electrocution
- Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson
- Recipients worried over possibility of food stamp benefits eligibility requirements being tightened
- Easton man allegedly beats victim with his fists, wooden stick
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Allentown Police: Woman shot in the back twice
- Andre Reed on hand for surprise donation to Olivet club
- Updated Blood drive at LVIA honors employee battling cancer, helps blood center stock its shelves
- Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson
- Winery, landscaper team up with R-Phils for lanternfly fight
- 6 people injured in crash on Route 183 near Bernville
- A wet 2019 has been threatening year for cars at dealerships, busy one for repair shops
- Case involving Phillipsburg mayor continues to drag on in municipal court
- PUC files complaint against Met-Ed in man's electrocution
- Boscov's donates $64,543 to cancer treatments, research