Blood drive at LVIA honors employee battling cancer, helps blood center stock its shelves

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A blood drive in honor of a Lehigh Valley airport employee is getting a lot of support and helping a local blood center stock its shelves.

It's also helping the employee know her father is also looking down on her as she battles cancer.

People coming to Lehigh Valley International Airport are not only coming in to catch a flight. They're also coming in to lend a hand or arm in honor of Makala Ashmar.

"I could not ask for a more supportive employer. All the employees here have been so supportive of me and really rallied behind me," Ashmar said.

Ashmar has been working at the airport for a year. A month after she started she was diagnosed with cancer.

It was a traumatic diagnosis for a girl who three years ago lost her father, a longtime Upper Macungie firefighter who died in the line of duty.

It's hard not to have my biggest cheerleader with me going through this battle. I know he's watching over me," Ashmar said.

The drive comes at a good time for Miller-Keystone Blood Center. The center is at critically low levels and it is always a tough time in the summer with regular donors on vacation.

Co-workers wear a pin that says Makala's mission. People ask how treatment is going, and she says with that kind of support she will win this battle.

"When I'm down and stressed out with treatment, or feeling sick it gives me something to pull me back up and I'm just really grateful for that," Ashmar said.