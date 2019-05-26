Boat capsizes in Delaware River, emergency crews come to the rescue
LOWER MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - In Northampton County, emergency crews came to the rescue of two people whose boat capsized in the Delaware River.
It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday near Route 611 and Howell Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township.
Crews at the scene said two males were on the boat when it tipped over.
"The boat was up on an island up against some trees sideways," said George Russo, assistant chief of the Lower Mount Bethel Township Fire Company. "We did just try to retrieve the boat. It's stuck in there. We did get the victims out."
Emergency responders said the two men who were on the boat were evaluated by EMS at the scene and both of them are okay.
