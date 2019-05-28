Bob Hope impersonator, other performers entertain at Pennsylvania Music and Arts Celebration

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bob Hope passed away years ago, but he was back and entertaining the people at The Great Pennsylvania Music & Arts Celebration festival like it was 1939.

The folks at the celebration said they loved every minute. The crowd inside Agriplex ate up the USO show just like many soldiers did with the real Bob Hope for decades.

Joining Hope was Phyllis Diller, The Anderson Sisters, and others.

Michael Bryant, who served in Korea, helped his wife Carol organize the event.

"We here, at this festival, are trying to put the memorial back in Memorial Day," he said.

Outside, folks took a minute to reflect.

Coopersburg's Pam Schlaner says Memorial Day means a lot to her.

"Just remember those who sacrificed their lives for us to live here in America and have freedom," Schlaner said.

The free-admission festival focuses on veterans while providing musical heritage. Nearly 50 performers and musical groups performed, including the nation's oldest band, the Allentown Band.