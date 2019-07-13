Book Exchange debuts at LVIA
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Have you ever arrived at the airport and realized you forgot to pack a good book? LVIA and local libraries have you covered.
Airport and local library officials unveiled the ABE Book Exchange inside the Wilfred M. "Wiley" Post Departure Concourse Friday morning.
The ABE Book Exchange shelves have been filled with books donated by Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton's public libraries, and passengers can now pick up a book to take on their flight.
"We love the idea of our books flying all around the country and seeing where they end up," said Josh Berk, the director of the Bethlehem Public Library.
In exchange for taking the book, you're asked to share its journey and add the hashtag #ABEread.
The book exchange includes books for adults and children.
