Boy makes his birthday about someone else by donating tent to homeless man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sometimes, the best birthdays aren't about the gifts you get, but about the moments you make.
Landen Cougle used his birthday money to buy a tent for a stranger. He also donated his time to help put it together.
Landen's mom helped him find the just right person to give it to. She volunteers for a nonprofit called Caring "DAM" Hearts that helps the homeless.
Charles ran out of savings and options in Allentown's "tent city." Charles has been out there since July 1, which is Landen's birthday.
In no time at all, Charles stopped being a stranger. He became a friend.
"He's a veteran, and helped us all out, then he lives here, that doesn't feel right for me, but things happen," Landen said.
Bad things happen, but so do good things.
"I should be out of here within the next month, and then we get to do it over again, find someone else in need, and we give them the tent," Charles said.
