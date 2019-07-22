Boy reported hit by lightning may simply have been rattled by thunderstorm, fell off bike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The storms we saw Sunday night knocked out power for some and gave one little boy in Bethlehem quite the scare.
6-year-old Juniel Velez is back to playing and feeling much better after a trip to the hospital and a few stitches Sunday night.
Juniel says he was riding his bike and wearing lightning bolt pants right before nasty weather rolled in.
"The storm came, the chain popped off and the front of the bike hit me," Juniel said.
He says his teeth hit divots in his handlebars. There's a black mark on the sidewalk, just steps from his front door.
"The lightning hit the bike or right next to the bike," he said.
Bethlehem police were called out for reports of a boy being struck. They say there was no evidence Juniel was hit.
They believe a boom may have jolted him, leading him to fall off his bike.
Chris Peischl, director of operations for Cetronia Ambulance Corps, said it's possible for someone to feel a slight tingling from a nearby strike and panic.
According to the National Weather Service, Americans have about a 1 in 15,000 chance of being struck in their lifetime.
With more storms in the forecast it's good timing for quick reminders. If you hear thunder, lightning is around.
Get indoors. If you can't, make yourself small.
"Get down, get in a ball, try and be as low as you can on the ground," Peischl said.
