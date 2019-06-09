Boy Scouts have a blast while learning important safety skills
MOORE TWP., Pa. - This weekend in Northampton County, Boy Scouts had a blast while learning important safety skills.
Hundreds of scouts from across the Minsi Trails Council were at the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company for the annual Camporee.
They participated in activities like obstacle courses, barrel slides and bucket brigades.
Organizers said the activities are meant to be fun and educational.
"We teach them about emergency preparedness, fire safety and first aid," said Lenny Salines of Klecknersville Volunteer Fire Company. "So through the weekend they're going to earn three merit badges in those three categories."
This the 30th year the Camporee has been held in Moore Township.
