Boy sells art in Emmaus to raise money for the homeless

EMMAUS, Pa. - There are some pretty big hearts in the middle of the Emmaus Triangle.

Landon Koehler has been doing his art and selling it for a dollar for two days, but why he's doing it might surprise you.

"He's trying to get to this goal of $1000 to give to the homeless. And yesterday we got $82," Raylie Koehler, his big sister, said.

"Nobody should be homeless," Landon said.

Landon may be the driving force behind the effort, but Raylie is also helping. Landon does buildings, and Raylie does beaches.

Their drawings have sort of gone viral on the Emmaus community Facebook page.

The Koehlers will be back at the triangle for the farmer's market, ​hoping to sell some art this Sunday.

"Everybody deserves a home," Landon said.