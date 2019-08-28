Break-in, stolen gun and chase land Easton man in state prison

EASTON, Pa. - Jerome Falwell's defense attorney told a Northampton County judge that he used a key to get into the house he was accused of breaking into and that he led police on a chase for only a few blocks.

The prosecution, meanwhile, reminded the court that Falwell assaulted the mother of his children and countered that the chase was only cut short when he turned down a dead-end street.

Northampton County Judge Craig Dally sentenced the 35-year-old Easton man last week to a minimum of 33 months in state prison after breaking into a Wilson Borough home, stealing a handgun and nearly hitting a police officer as he sped away.

Falwell pleaded guilty in June to single felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license, criminal trespass and fleeing and eluding along with a misdemeanor count of simple assault. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors withdrew 17 other charges, including seven counts of reckless endangerment.

Defense attorney Dwight Danser told the court that Falwell previously lived in the victim's home, which is why he had a key the night he broke in. He called the October 2018 incident a "custody issue."

Falwell had been employed and paying child support up until that point and has taken advantage of his time in prison by completing courses in parenting and anger management, Danser said. He asked the judge to consider work release for his client.

Falwell apologized to everyone involved and told the judge that the incident was out of character for him.

"It shows how one bad decision can affect your entire life," he said.

Assistant District Attorney John Obrecht called the crimes egregious. But he did not recommend a sentence, noting that negotiations called for the sentence to be set at the judge's discretion.

Dally noted that the chase, albeit a short one, was through a densely populated neighborhood and put others at risk.

The judge sentenced Falwell to 10 to 20 months in state prison on the fleeing and eluding charge, 20 to 40 months on the firearms charge and three to six months on the simple assault charge, ordering that he serve the sentences consecutively for a prison term of 33 to 66 months. He was also sentenced to 12 months probation on the trespassing charge.