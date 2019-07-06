Breinigsville Fireworks postponed until Sunday
BREINGSVILLE, Pa. - Breinigsville is postponing Saturday's event and the fireworks due to weather, according to Grant Grim, Upper Macungie emergency management coordinator.
The 2019 Village of Breinigsville Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular will be held at Earl Adams Memorial Park, also known as Breinigsville Park, Sunday, July 7 at nightfall. The event is free.
For more info, please call 610-395-4892
