Brick-toting man allegedly threatens police officers

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after police allege he brandished some bricks and threatened to assault the officers who were trying to arrest him.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to the area of First and Polk streets shortly before 5 p.m. May 8 to investigate a report of a man screaming that he was going to hurt someone. Officers arrived to find Joshua B. Davis inside a building owned by the Sands casino, according to court records.

Police said the building is surrounded by a locked fence marked “no trespassing,” and Sands security later confirmed that Davis was indeed trespassing.

Officers allege Davis was banging a pipe against the building and fence, threatening to assault them. He eventually tossed the pipe into a neighboring parking lot near someone who was walking through the lot.

After ditching the pipe, Davis allegedly picked up some bricks and threatened the officers before surrendering, according to records. The incident lasted about 10 minutes.

Once in custody, Davis allegedly told police that he better plan his assault the next time around with more witnesses. Charges were filed against Davis on May 20, and an arrest warrant was issued on Friday.

Authorities charged the 36-year-old with single misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct along with a summary count of defiant trespass. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned Davis Sunday night, setting bail at $35,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 20.