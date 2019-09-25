Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree

ROSETO, Pa. - Authorities in the Slate Belt have arrested two brothers they allege are responsible for a night of vandalism this summer in Roseto.

Roseto police on Tuesday charged Jerome Swing Jr. and Clayton Swing, both of West Central Avenue in Bangor, in connection with the rash of vandalism along Garibaldi Avenue in the early-morning hours of July 31.

Borough police were dispatched about 8 a.m. July 31 to investigate a dozen vehicles with broken windows along the length of Garibaldi Avenue. A resident reported hearing what sounded like broken glass about 1 a.m., and an officer noted that imprints on the vehicles appeared to have been caused by a baseball bat, according to court records.

As of the day charges were filed, police said they received damage estimates from only seven victims. Those estimates totaled $5,571.

Investigators said a borough surveillance camera on Garibaldi Avenue revealed a silver Dodge pickup with black side steps passing by about 1:30 a.m. The truck was reportedly the only vehicle seen on the surveillance camera between midnight and 2 a.m., according to police.

Bangor Borough police reportedly recognized the truck as belonging to Jerome Swing Jr. Borough police stopped Jerome Swing on July 29 and allegedly found three baseball bats in the back seat, according to court records.

Roseto police, meanwhile, said they took statements from three people, implicating the brothers in the vandalism.

One person reported to police that she was told by several other people that the Swings admitted to smashing car windows along Garibaldi Avenue. A second person told police she was with friends and the brothers, when the incident came up in conversation. She said they told the group, "We did it," according to records.

A third person told police that Jerome Swing, 19, allegedly said he was driving his pickup, while 18-year-old Clayton Swing hung out the passenger window hitting cars.

During an Aug. 7 phone call with police, Clayton Swing reportedly said, "I'm not going to cooperate, I have nothing to say," before hanging up, according to records.

Police said a search of Clayton Swing's cell phone records allegedly turned up a phone call that was made shortly after 2 a.m. the night of the vandalism that connected to a cell tower near Garibaldi Avenue.

After Roseto police filed charges on Tuesday, a Washington Township police officer spotted who appeared to be Clayton Swing in the passenger seat of a white SUV on Peter Jacoby Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m.

When the officer turned on his police lights, Clayton Swing allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran. He ignored orders to stop but was eventually apprehended without further incident, according to police.

Roseto police charged each brother with a felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Clayton Swing also faces a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension.

District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned the pair Wednesday morning. Clayton Swing was released from custody on a combined $10,000 unsecured bail. The judge set bail for Jerome Swing at $10,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison.

Jerome Swing is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9, while his brother his scheduled for a pair of hearings on Oct. 15.