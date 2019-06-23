Lehigh Valley

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 02:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 02:40 PM EDT

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a bullish time at the Allentown Fairgounds Agri-Plex.

Bulldogs took things over during the "Allentown Bully Extravaganza" on Saturday.

The day featured demonstrations and vendors focused on the bulldog. This is the ninth year the event has been held in Allentown. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

06:36 PM

  • WSW 13 mph
  • 28°
  • 34%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

1969 acoustic guitar sells for over $1m, setting world auction record
Christie's Inc.

1969 acoustic guitar sells for over $1m, setting world auction record

Funeral procession held for Perkasie police chief

Funeral procession held for Perkasie police chief

Northampton County to state: Fund new voting machines now
69 News

Northampton County to state: Fund new voting machines now

Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension

Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension

Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
69 News

Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that injured 10
69 News

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that injured 10

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction

Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field

Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field

1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township

1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township

Sullivan Trail Starbucks wins zoning approval in Forks Township
Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks via CNN

Sullivan Trail Starbucks wins zoning approval in Forks Township

Northampton County hears request to make sheriff an elected post
69 News

Northampton County hears request to make sheriff an elected post

Shooting that injured 10 in Allentown likely targeted, gang-related, officials say
69 News

Shooting that injured 10 in Allentown likely targeted, gang-related, officials say

PHOTOS: Shooting outside Allentown nightclub

PHOTOS: Shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Allentown police department swears in 7 new officers

Allentown police department swears in 7 new officers

Easton elementary school gets facelift as part of United Way's Day of Caring

Easton elementary school gets facelift as part of United Way's Day of Caring

Some canceling trips to Dominican Republic after tourist deaths

Some canceling trips to Dominican Republic after tourist deaths

New Easton skate shop is a family affair

New Easton skate shop is a family affair

Some on city council want to take action after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Some on city council want to take action after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Spanky's strip club in Easton to remain closed under deal reached in nuisance case

Spanky's strip club in Easton to remain closed under deal reached in nuisance case

Groundbreaking for first building in Allentown waterfront project scheduled for winter 2019

Groundbreaking for first building in Allentown waterfront project scheduled for winter 2019

State, local lawmakers weigh in after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

State, local lawmakers weigh in after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Mother of homicide victim tells court 'I pray for justice and peace for my family'
69 News

Mother of homicide victim tells court 'I pray for justice and peace for my family'

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

10 people shot outside nightclub in Allentown, police say
69 News

10 people shot outside nightclub in Allentown, police say

Police respond to reported shooting in Allentown
69 News

Police respond to reported shooting in Allentown

Referendum questions will appear on Allentown's November ballot

Referendum questions will appear on Allentown's November ballot

South Whitehall approves $1.3M for 2019 roadway repair project
69 News

South Whitehall approves $1.3M for 2019 roadway repair project

Bethlehem Township's Community Days Festival offers rides, food and games

Bethlehem Township's Community Days Festival offers rides, food and games

Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company

Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company

IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss

IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss

Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday

Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday

Steel FC return to Goodman for a match

Steel FC return to Goodman for a match

Pet oxygen kits donated to Easton Fire Department

Pet oxygen kits donated to Easton Fire Department

Man found guilty in stabbing death of wife

Man found guilty in stabbing death of wife

S&P downgrades Easton's bond rating

S&P downgrades Easton's bond rating

Bill aims to give $300 million to Social Security Administration to address wait times

Bill aims to give $300 million to Social Security Administration to address wait times

Mother charged with homicide after newborn found in paint bucket

Mother charged with homicide after newborn found in paint bucket

Police: Argument prompts dad to heave rock through car window

Police: Argument prompts dad to heave rock through car window

Muhlenberg College president will leave position, interim president named

Muhlenberg College president will leave position, interim president named

Trend of positive passenger growth continues at LVIA

Trend of positive passenger growth continues at LVIA

KidsPeace to upgrade nursing stations thanks to $100K state grant
69 News

KidsPeace to upgrade nursing stations thanks to $100K state grant

Schnecksville Community Fair underway despite rainy start

Schnecksville Community Fair underway despite rainy start

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

Sagra Bistro in Hellertown offers family-friendly atmosphere

Sagra Bistro in Hellertown offers family-friendly atmosphere

Illick's Mill Road closed in Bethlehem
Chris Post | 69 News

Illick's Mill Road closed in Bethlehem

Town hall held to discuss proposed 'inclusionary zoning' in Allentown

Town hall held to discuss proposed 'inclusionary zoning' in Allentown

Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance

Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance

Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions

Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions

Around the Table Catering offers first kosher food truck option for Lehigh Valley

Around the Table Catering offers first kosher food truck option for Lehigh Valley

2 men found with gunshot wounds in Allentown home
69 News

2 men found with gunshot wounds in Allentown home