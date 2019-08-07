Buskers says Musikfest is the perfect place to perform

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's the time of year you want to be stuck in traffic on Main Street in Bethlehem.

Crowds gather to watch Chadd Deitz, known as Wacky Chad, dance, juggle and tell jokes. Deitz has been entertaining crowds at Musikfest and across the world.

He calls himself a stunt comedian, and his show is just another part of the lure that is Musikfest.

"They're ready to watch something," Deitz said. "They are ready to do something, they are here to see a show."

Buskers, as street performers like Deitz are often called, have a long history of entertaining and getting some laughs. He says people are rushing around, but they stop in their tracks when they see something fun about to happen.

"This just totally made my day," said Brooke Kohlofer after the show. "I see this on a giant pogo stick, unicycle, that was rad."

Deitz's show is fun for all ages and he says the best part is having people come up and say how much they like and appreciate the show.

"I think I feel like I add to the atmosphere," Deitz said. "People are put immediately in a good mood. They remember it on the car ride home."