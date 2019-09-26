CACLV director offers few details on upcoming initiatives

Alan Jennings, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, at a 2017 event.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Before a sold out luncheon crowd of over 260 attendees Wednesday afternoon at downtown Allentown's Renaissance Hotel by Marriott, the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley (CACLV) held its annual meeting.

Longtime CACLV Executive Director Alan Jennings announced the non-profit would be holding three press conferences next month, but offered few details on any plans concerning new initiatives.

Jennings did mention, however, the agency would continue to expand its housing programs including two new efforts in downtown Allentown. The details of those efforts will be revealed at separate news conferences in October. He also eluded the CACLV is currently organizing a new major initiative concerning race, but refused further comment on the mention until it also is rolled out at a future meeting with press.

Jennings did announce, however, the Lehigh and Northampton counties revolving loan fund would be absorbed by his agency and be administered by its lending subsidiary the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund.

With regard to the CACLV's efforts in the Slate Belt, he said the agency has taken over the Slate Belt Council of Governments. He said the Slate Belt's community development program entitled "Slate Belt Rising" would refocus its attention to the Borough of Portland to be followed by Pen Argyl.

Finally, Jennings remarked the Lehigh Valley's credit unions have a poor record of lending to minorities. He cited their tax-exempt status, coupled with their exemption from a reinvestment requirement banks have to aid in the resurgence in low-income communities as an unfair advantage over traditional banks.

Without naming any names, Jennings said the region's largest credit union rejects up to four times more housing loan applications from persons of color over those from white households.

"That's a problem and we plan on helping them understand that in the year ahead," Jennings commented.

The CACLV operates a diverse array of programs designed to help low-income families including the Second Harvest Food Bank, Allentown's Sixth Street Shelter, and home ownership counseling and mortgage foreclosure mitigation in addition to other initiatives.

Only 32% of its budget is from a government funding allocation, unlike numerous other community action agencies in the nation.