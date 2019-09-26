Lehigh Valley

CACLV director offers few details on upcoming initiatives

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 12:54 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:54 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Before a sold out luncheon crowd of over 260 attendees Wednesday afternoon at downtown Allentown's Renaissance Hotel by Marriott, the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley (CACLV) held its annual meeting.

Longtime CACLV Executive Director Alan Jennings announced the non-profit would be holding three press conferences next month, but offered few details on any plans concerning new initiatives.

Jennings did mention, however, the agency would continue to expand its housing programs including two new efforts in downtown Allentown. The details of those efforts will be revealed at separate news conferences in October. He also eluded the CACLV is currently organizing a new major initiative concerning race, but refused further comment on the mention until it also is rolled out at a future meeting with press.  

Jennings did announce, however, the Lehigh and Northampton counties revolving loan fund would be absorbed by his agency and be administered by its lending subsidiary the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund.

With regard to the CACLV's efforts in the Slate Belt, he said the agency has taken over the Slate Belt Council of Governments. He said the Slate Belt's community development program entitled "Slate Belt Rising" would refocus its attention to the Borough of Portland to be followed by Pen Argyl.

Finally, Jennings remarked the Lehigh Valley's credit unions have a poor record of lending to minorities.  He cited their tax-exempt status, coupled with their exemption from a reinvestment requirement banks have to aid in the resurgence in low-income communities as an unfair advantage over traditional banks.

Without naming any names, Jennings said the region's largest credit union rejects up to four times more housing loan applications from persons of color over those from white households.

"That's a problem and we plan on helping them understand that in the year ahead," Jennings commented.

The CACLV operates a diverse array of programs designed to help low-income families including the Second Harvest Food Bank, Allentown's Sixth Street Shelter, and home ownership counseling and mortgage foreclosure mitigation in addition to other initiatives.

Only 32% of its budget is from a government funding allocation, unlike numerous other community action agencies in the nation.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

03:36 AM

  • NNW 5 mph
  • 12°
  • 83%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Fire heavily damages home in Coplay
69 News

Fire heavily damages home in Coplay

Carl Bernstein speaks at Lehigh University about the media and politics
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Carl Bernstein speaks at Lehigh University about the media and politics

City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project

City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project

Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids

Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids

Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club

Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club

Committee to decide what will become of former Days Inn property in Easton

Committee to decide what will become of former Days Inn property in Easton

City Center's first lower-priced apartment complex not using NIZ financing

City Center's first lower-priced apartment complex not using NIZ financing

Rep. Wild says she would support impeachment inquiry if whistleblower complaint withheld

Rep. Wild says she would support impeachment inquiry if whistleblower complaint withheld

Man arrested in connection with shooting outside nightclub headed to trial

Man arrested in connection with shooting outside nightclub headed to trial

Sen. Pat Browne's former PAC treasurer charged with embezzlement
FreeImages.com/mokra

Sen. Pat Browne's former PAC treasurer charged with embezzlement

2 children among 4 hurt in crash near Airport Road Shopping Center Saturday

2 children among 4 hurt in crash near Airport Road Shopping Center Saturday

Free naloxone to be distributed in Allentown

Free naloxone to be distributed in Allentown

Cause undetermined in fire that killed thousands of hogs, fire marshal says
Courtesy of Larry Neff

Cause undetermined in fire that killed thousands of hogs, fire marshal says

Local CEOs team up to empowHER women

Local CEOs team up to empowHER women

Allentown teen charged in attempted armed robbery

Allentown teen charged in attempted armed robbery

Upcoming gala to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Allentown

Upcoming gala to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Allentown

Upper Saucon to develop commercial fire inspection program

Upper Saucon to develop commercial fire inspection program

Moravian College has 5 confirmed cases of the mumps

Moravian College has 5 confirmed cases of the mumps

Bethlehem Area School Board picks Shively to replace McKeon

Bethlehem Area School Board picks Shively to replace McKeon

Washington Township woman receives Patriot Day Award for her nonstop volunteering efforts

Washington Township woman receives Patriot Day Award for her nonstop volunteering efforts

Local baseball players travel to Yankee Stadium for once-in-a-lifetime experience

Local baseball players travel to Yankee Stadium for once-in-a-lifetime experience

Farm owner in process of burying thousands of hogs after weekend fire

Farm owner in process of burying thousands of hogs after weekend fire

Fired employee allegedly threatens to 'shoot everyone' with an AK-47
George Frey/Getty Images

Fired employee allegedly threatens to 'shoot everyone' with an AK-47

Victim tells Allentown police she was cut by a tomahawk
MGN

Victim tells Allentown police she was cut by a tomahawk

Passenger traffic soars over the summer at LVIA

Passenger traffic soars over the summer at LVIA

Allentown working to mitigate flooding risks in area of Cedar Beach Pool
69 News

Allentown working to mitigate flooding risks in area of Cedar Beach Pool

Bethlehem Township man facing charges after hours-long police standoff
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Bethlehem Township man facing charges after hours-long police standoff

KidsPeace employee charged in sex assault of a juvenile
MGN

KidsPeace employee charged in sex assault of a juvenile

After partner's suicide, Rep. Wild introduces suicide prevention bills

After partner's suicide, Rep. Wild introduces suicide prevention bills

Officials: Person barricaded in Bethlehem Township home for hours
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Officials: Person barricaded in Bethlehem Township home for hours

Officials continue investigating Lehigh County farm fire that killed thousands of hogs
Courtesy of Larry Neff

Officials continue investigating Lehigh County farm fire that killed thousands of hogs

Northampton County fire victims set up fundraiser benefiting responding fire companies

Northampton County fire victims set up fundraiser benefiting responding fire companies

Benefit helps firefighters recovering after being hit by car at church festival

Benefit helps firefighters recovering after being hit by car at church festival

Emmaus says goodbye to the summer season with festival

Emmaus says goodbye to the summer season with festival

Allentown Council set to vote on mayor's police chief nomination

Allentown Council set to vote on mayor's police chief nomination

'Road Survival Course' helps young drivers prepare for hazards

'Road Survival Course' helps young drivers prepare for hazards

Easton celebrates the arts with annual riverside festival

Easton celebrates the arts with annual riverside festival

Residents rescued, evacuated after 3-alarm fire at senior living facility

Residents rescued, evacuated after 3-alarm fire at senior living facility

Allentown Police mourn loss of K-9 officer Harley
69 News

Allentown Police mourn loss of K-9 officer Harley

Four injured, two critically, in Airport Road crash

Four injured, two critically, in Airport Road crash

Sludge plant withdrawn, new plan to be submitted

Sludge plant withdrawn, new plan to be submitted

Police: K-9 helped track down man on the run

Police: K-9 helped track down man on the run

Police: Man involved in hit-and-run, flees scene after confronting other driver
Bethlehem Township Police Department Facebook page

Police: Man involved in hit-and-run, flees scene after confronting other driver

International Parking Day celebrated with food drive in Allentown

International Parking Day celebrated with food drive in Allentown

People rally in Bethlehem and Allentown as part of worldwide climate change protests

People rally in Bethlehem and Allentown as part of worldwide climate change protests

Exhibit featuring costumes worn by movie legends to open in Allentown Art Museum

Exhibit featuring costumes worn by movie legends to open in Allentown Art Museum

Officers arrest 18 in operation involving helicopter in Allentown

Officers arrest 18 in operation involving helicopter in Allentown

ESU student from Bethlehem honored for performing Heimlich Maneuver on park services employee

ESU student from Bethlehem honored for performing Heimlich Maneuver on park services employee

Former babysitter jailed for sex with 13-year-old boy

Former babysitter jailed for sex with 13-year-old boy

Northampton borough tables purchase of new fire truck
Image Id: 197603

Northampton borough tables purchase of new fire truck