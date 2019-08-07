Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Cactus Blue has been serving happy customers in their Bethlehem restaurant since 2004 and now, they're on the road, too!

Husband and wife team Adam Gangewere and Elizabeth Ortiz are now bringing their fan-favorite fresh menu to folks at festivals and private and public events, courtesy of the Cactus Blue Food Truck.

If you'd like to find out where they'll be, check out their Facebook page (​​​and don't forget to get a peek at their famous menu on their website.