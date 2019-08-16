Caller allegedly threatens to wipe Lehigh County 'off the face of the earth'
Philadelphia man also threatened county solicitor
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities allege a Philadelphia man left a threatening message at the Lehigh County Government Center aimed at the county solicitor and threatened to “wipe the county off the face of the earth.”
The Lehigh County Solicitor’s Office contacted county detectives on Aug. 9 because of a threatening phone message allegedly left by Samuel Meeker, according to court records. Investigators said the 37-year-old directed his ire at county Solicitor Sarah Murray.
Meeker allegedly threatened the “destruction of the county” and “genocide,” if his “demand for settlement was not met,” according to court records. If his demands weren’t met, he threatened to come to Lehigh County and “kick butt,” starting with the solicitor, according to records.
Meeker allegedly called the county executive’s office a few hours later and spoke with a staff member, threatening to destroy the county and federal governments and “wipe the county off the face of the earth.” In each case, Meeker reportedly identified himself and left a return phone number.
It’s not clear from court records why Meeker made the threats or to what he was referring when he demanded a settlement.
Authorities charged him with single misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment. District Judge Rod Beck arraigned Meeker, of the 4600 block of Spruce Street, Thursday night, setting bail at $3,000.
After failing to post bail, he was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 22.
Online criminal court records show that Meeker has an open case in Northampton County on charges of defiant trespass and criminal mischief. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges against Meeker in January 2018. The alleged crimes took place in Williams Township.
Records also show a series of arrests in Philadelphia for drug possession, receiving stolen property and DUI.
