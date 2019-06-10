Camp Cadet program kicks off in Lehigh County
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Young people interested in law enforcement careers are getting an up close look at police work thanks to the Camp Cadet program.
For the next week, Camp Fowler in Orefield will replicate the State Police Academy.
Run by Troop M, the camp is open to children between the ages of 11 and 15. It includes physical training, daily chores and presentations on various law enforcement and emergency programs, such as K-9 units, police special operations, forensics, fire services and the U.S. Secret Service.
Organizers call the camp challenging, yet rewarding.
"Throughout the training program, when they're doing that run at 6:00 in the morning, you hear a lot of grunts and a lot of 'I can't do this.' But when they do accomplish it, there's such a pride and sense of teamwork amongst the cadets," said Trooper Nathan Branosky with the Troop M Bethlehem barracks.
This year's class includes 73 cadets and six junior counselors who graduated from the program and are returning to assist troopers.
