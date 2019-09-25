Carl Bernstein speaks at Lehigh University about the media and politics
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The job of journalists is to get the "best obtainable version of the truth." This was a central message Carl Bernstein had for an audience at Lehigh University on Tuesday night.
Bernstein, a Pulitzer-Prize winning author, journalist and political analyst, discussed a wide range of issues, including politics, President Donald Trump and journalism in the age of social media.
Bernstein's speech came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry. The inquiry follows reports that President Trump may have asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, while delaying U.S. military and security aid to Ukraine.
"I'm going to change plans a little bit," Bernstein said, joking that he had a prepared speech but tore it up when he heard about the inquiry.
"Today's a real turning point," he said.
Bernstein said if the allegations prove to be true, it means the president tried to undermine democratic processes, which would echo the circumstances surrounding the Watergate scandal.
Bernstein said it takes hard work, effort, persistence, and luck to get to the best obtainable version of the truth. The journalist's job is to sort significant issues from trivial ones in order to give people what they need to know to stay educated and informed, Bernstein said.
He said the media do not exist to serve the ideological interests of its staff but to serve the public good.
Bernstein said much good reporting has been done regarding the story about Trump and Ukraine, saying there has been, in general, a "renaissance of great reporting" on the president and the presidency.
He said the constant, 24-hour news cycle and the desire to get a story first can become problems for the media. These factors can sometimes make it harder for reporters to sift significant issues from trivial ones, he said.
Bernstein said getting at the truth is harder in the age of social media, where people seek information that reinforces their point of view.
Bernstein addressed President Trump and his relationship with the media. He said the president is hostile to media in part because it accurately reported the truth of some of his actions.
He said that Trump had authoritarian impulses and a contempt for the rule of law. He said Trump had a "total disinterest" in uniting the country's citizens in a common purpose. Trump plays more to his political base, Bernstein said.
Bernstein said the media's job is not to get rid of a president, but to report on culture, politics, sports and other aspects of society.
When asked for his advice to young people wanting to enter the political world, he said politics is reflective of culture.
He added truth is complex, and people must have open minds and be willing to listen in order to learn it.
"Great journalists are those who listen," he said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree
Roseto Borough Police said windows on 12 cars were smashed along Garibaldi Avenue on July 31Read More »
- Palmer Township supervisors approve first phase of apartment complex
- Man tossed out of bar allegedly leads Easton police on foot chase
- Fingerprint leads Bethlehem police to 2016 robbery suspect
- Bicyclist hit by car, seriously injured in Upper Macungie
- Local lawmakers react to Trump impeachment inquiry
- Police: Missing Cumru woman found safe
Latest From The Newsroom
- DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
- Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree
- Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
- Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case
- Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
- Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself
- Albright athletes, Humane Society team up for runs with dogs
- Palmer Township supervisors approve first phase of apartment complex