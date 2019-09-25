Carl Bernstein speaks at Lehigh University about the media and politics

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Carl Bernstein speaks at a 2017 event.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The job of journalists is to get the "best obtainable version of the truth." This was a central message Carl Bernstein had for an audience at Lehigh University on Tuesday night.

Bernstein, a Pulitzer-Prize winning author, journalist and political analyst, discussed a wide range of issues, including politics, President Donald Trump and journalism in the age of social media.

Bernstein's speech came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry. The inquiry follows reports that President Trump may have asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, while delaying U.S. military and security aid to Ukraine.

"I'm going to change plans a little bit," Bernstein said, joking that he had a prepared speech but tore it up when he heard about the inquiry.

"Today's a real turning point," he said.

Bernstein said if the allegations prove to be true, it means the president tried to undermine democratic processes, which would echo the circumstances surrounding the Watergate scandal.

Bernstein said it takes hard work, effort, persistence, and luck to get to the best obtainable version of the truth. The journalist's job is to sort significant issues from trivial ones in order to give people what they need to know to stay educated and informed, Bernstein said.

He said the media do not exist to serve the ideological interests of its staff but to serve the public good.

Bernstein said much good reporting has been done regarding the story about Trump and Ukraine, saying there has been, in general, a "renaissance of great reporting" on the president and the presidency.

He said the constant, 24-hour news cycle and the desire to get a story first can become problems for the media. These factors can sometimes make it harder for reporters to sift significant issues from trivial ones, he said.

Bernstein said getting at the truth is harder in the age of social media, where people seek information that reinforces their point of view.

Bernstein addressed President Trump and his relationship with the media. He said the president is hostile to media in part because it accurately reported the truth of some of his actions.

He said that Trump had authoritarian impulses and a contempt for the rule of law. He said Trump had a "total disinterest" in uniting the country's citizens in a common purpose. Trump plays more to his political base, Bernstein said.

Bernstein said the media's job is not to get rid of a president, but to report on culture, politics, sports and other aspects of society.

When asked for his advice to young people wanting to enter the political world, he said politics is reflective of culture.

He added truth is complex, and people must have open minds and be willing to listen in order to learn it.

"Great journalists are those who listen," he said.