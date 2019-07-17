Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday
After being postponed last week, the Cars & Coffee Lehigh Valley presented by Raceway Chevrolet is rescheduled to Sunday.
From 9 a.m.-noon car enthusiasts from across the Lehigh Valley will go to SteelStacks to showcase their favorite rides.
This month's theme is Jeeps & 4x4s. All other vehicles are welcome.
In addition to strolling aisles upon aisles of vehicles, attendees can also purchase light breakfast including breakfast sandwiches, muffins and coffee at the Mack Truck Stop at the Levitt Pavilion, as well as check out automotive supporting sponsors like Jack Williams Tire Co., Sparkle Car Wash 248.
A free event for the community, Cars & Coffee will feature up to 500 different vehicles of all makes and models.
Last year, the series drew more than 20,000 visitors to SteelStacks throughout the year.
