Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial

EASTON, Pa. - A man who allegedly repeatedly raped a young girl starting more than a decade ago is headed to trial.

Cristobal Alfaro was charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and related offenses in connection to a series of attacks that allegedly took place between August 2006 and July 2010.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for October 3.

When investigators tried to interview Alfaro in 2011, they learned that he fled to El Salvador to avoid prosecution.

Members of an FBI task force apprehended Alfaro in San Salvador, El Salvador, in November 2017, according to the FBI. The now 47-year-old was turned over to the FBI by Salvadoran authorities on Sunday. FBI agents escorted Alfaro to Northampton County.