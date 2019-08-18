Caught on Camera: Car ends up on its side in Allentown fish hatchery waterway

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A bizarre crash at Allentown's Li'l-Le-Hi fish hatchery sent a car into the water.

An SUV somehow ended up on its side in one of the hatchery's waterways.

Police said the driver got out okay. She was not hurt.

There's no word from police on what caused the crash.

Witnesses at the scene said they believe the driver may have mistaken the foot path for a road.

One witness told 69 News, "It seems like it's almost impossible for something like that to happen."