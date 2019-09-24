Cause undetermined in fire that killed thousands of hogs, fire marshal says
LYNN TWP., Pa. - A state police fire marshal was unable to determine what sparked a massive fire in Lynn Township, Lehigh County over the weekend, police said.
The cause of the fire that destroyed two pig barns at Billig Farm early Saturday morning will be listed as undetermined, according to a news release from state police.
The two structures, which held about 4,000 pigs total, collapsed and nearly burned to the ground, officials said. None of the pigs survived.
Although the cause is undetermined, criminal activity is not suspected in the blaze, police said.
Investigators also determined that although there was a misting system inside to cool the pigs during the summer, there were no sprinkler systems installed in the barns.
The owner is digging trenches and burying the pigs on the property. The DEP was at the farm all weekend to help figure out what to do with the animals.
