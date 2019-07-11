Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Food Network star Robert Irvine is taking his “Fresh Kitchen” concept from the Pentagon to the Downtown Allentown food market.
Irvine has leased the ninth and final spot in the future Downtown Allentown Market, City Center said in a news release Thursday.
He'll launch "Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine" when the market opens on the ArtsWalk in early fall 2019, the developer said.
"The staff of Fresh Kitchen will produce high-quality dishes in full view of customers at its counter seating and will be complemented by a full-service bartender serving food and drinks to those who are seated at the counter," according to the release.
Irvine will make appearances at the Downtown Allentown Market several times per year, City Center said.
"I’m a huge believer in fresh food. I think you have to celebrate freshness; you have to celebrate life. All that I do is geared towards that," Irvine said in the release.
Irvine hosts Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" and several other TV shows. His company operates Fresh Kitchen at the Pentagon and Robert Irvine's Public House at the Tropicana Las Vegas.
The previously-announced other merchants for the Allentown market are Shinsen, Zahra, Batch Microcreamery, Little Miss Korea, Doughnut Love, Licensed 2 Grill @ The Market, Tavola, and Boardroom Spirits.
All merchants will hold a hiring fair on July 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third floor of the Renaissance Allentown Hotel.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k
21-year-old Ryan Bilger made it to his 5th straight day of competition Wednesday night.Read More »
- TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
- Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case
- DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left
- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market
- Car flips after crash in Allentown
- 7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Route 422 in Amity under water as rain floods parts of Berks
- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market
- DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left
- State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot
- Updated Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
- Updated Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k
- Updated PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
- Updated TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
- 2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading
- Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case