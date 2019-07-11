Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Food Network star Robert Irvine is taking his “Fresh Kitchen” concept from the Pentagon to the Downtown Allentown food market.

Irvine has leased the ninth and final spot in the future Downtown Allentown Market, City Center said in a news release Thursday.

He'll launch "Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine" when the market opens on the ArtsWalk in early fall 2019, the developer said.

"The staff of Fresh Kitchen will produce high-quality dishes in full view of customers at its counter seating and will be complemented by a full-service bartender serving food and drinks to those who are seated at the counter," according to the release.

Irvine will make appearances at the Downtown Allentown Market several times per year, City Center said.

"I’m a huge believer in fresh food. I think you have to celebrate freshness; you have to celebrate life. All that I do is geared towards that," Irvine said in the release.

Irvine hosts Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" and several other TV shows. His company operates Fresh Kitchen at the Pentagon and Robert Irvine's Public House at the Tropicana Las Vegas.

The previously-announced other merchants for the Allentown market are Shinsen, Zahra, Batch Microcreamery, Little Miss Korea, Doughnut Love, Licensed 2 Grill @ The Market, Tavola, and Boardroom Spirits.

All merchants will hold a hiring fair on July 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third floor of the Renaissance Allentown Hotel.