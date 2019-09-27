Celtic Classic festival to feature international bagpipe competition in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Nearly 300,000 people will visit Bethlehem for the Celtic Classic this weekend. The festival kicked off Friday afternoon.
The 32nd annual Celtic Classic is the largest free Celtic festival in North America. An international bagpipe competition will be one of the events at the festival.
Bethlehem hosts the US National Highland Games on Saturday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
Two 69News staffers were the recipients of 2019 regional Emmy ® awards at a ceremony held in Pittsburgh Saturday evening.Read More »
- Autistic boy, 15, missing from Kidspeace found safe
- Highland Games championship a 'rock' of the Celtic Classic
- Police seeking man who stole register from business
- Man charged with attempted homicide in Allentown headed to trial
- Volunteers tie teal ribbons around trees to raise awareness of ovarian cancer
- East Allen man charged after allegedly tampering with freight cars
Latest From The Newsroom
- Autistic boy, 15, missing from Kidspeace found safe
- 3 hurt in Pennsylvania helicopter crash at fair
- Fire breaks out at Chester County Church
- 69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
- Sunny and warm Sunday before clouds roll in late and limit temperatures by Monday
- Free Fall opens new community center
- Sly Fox Brewing Company holds annual Can Jam Music Festival
- Kutztown University celebrates folk culture at German Cultural Heritage Center
- Aidan's Avengers Superhero 5K benefits children with pediatric brain cancer research
- Volunteers spruce of Phillipsburg parks