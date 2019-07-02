Center Square Lofts project in Allentown to include movie screening room, pet spa City Center City Center City Center City Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An elevated outdoor pool, movie-screening room and a toddler playroom are among the features which will be included in City Center's Center Square Lofts project.

City Center Residential said Tuesday it is preleasing and accepting deposits for phase one of the project.

The 95-unit residential building, which wraps around the 886-space parking structure at 8th and Walnut streets in downtown Allentown, will start accepting residents in September 2019.

The five-story building, designed by JDavis Architects, includes studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments.

The first-floor apartments along Eighth Street will have walk-up access, City Center said.

Phase one of the project will include a first-floor lounge and coffee bar, an outdoor rooftop lounge with a firepit and grill, a pet spa, a resident lounge and game room, a fitness center, coworking space and connected parking.

Residents will also have access to the amenities in phase two of the community, which is under construction at 7th and Walnut streets and due for completion in the spring of 2021.

Phase two amenities will include an elevated outdoor pool, movie-screening room and toddler playroom.

Phase two will also include a 6,000-square-foot public plaza, a five-level glass pedestrian bridge that overlooks Center Square and a rooftop deck.

The two phases of the Center Square Lofts community will be connected by an enclosed pedestrian bridge spanning Hall Street.

The building will provide a locker system for delivered cold groceries and packages, bike and personal storage and 24/7 monitored surveillance and controlled access.

The property will also offer onsite professional management, maintenance and concierge services, including pet walking and pet sitting.

Monthly rent for studio apartments will start at $1,079, one-bedroom apartments will start at $1,307 and two-bedroom apartments will start at $1,592.

All Center Square Lofts residents will receive a complimentary membership to the Allentown Art Museum and discounts at LVHN Fitness, The Baum School of Art, Miller Symphony Hall and downtown retailers and restaurants.