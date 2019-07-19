Charges dismissed in school bus DUI crash
Driver suffered adverse effect to prescription
EASTON, Pa. - Prosecutors in Northampton County have dismissed DUI charges against a school bus driver after blood tests revealed the prescription medication in her system was well below acceptable levels.
Bethlehem police had charged Susan Turzanski with a single misdemeanor count of driving under the influence in connection with the crash in the area of West Third Street and Brodhead Avenue in January. Police said the bus drove onto the sidewalk and hit a tree and lamp post.
The bus was returning students from the Bethlehem Vocational Technical School. Three students were treated for head and leg injuries at the hospital. The injuries were not deemed serious.
Defense attorney John Waldron said the 59-year-old had taken a medication prescribed by her doctor and experienced an adverse effect for the first time the day of the crash. The medication was taken in a low dosage, and Turzanski was not abusing the prescription, he said.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Pepper said Turzanski had taken the prescription the night before. He confirmed that she had an unusual reaction to the drug and tried to pull over as soon as she started feeling the effects.
Blood tests later revealed the extremely low dosage in Turzanski's system, according to Pepper.
"The limits were so remarkably below the therapeutic levels there was no way we were going to prosecute this case," he said.
Prosecutors on Friday formally withdrew the charges, which was approved by Northampton County Judge Michael Koury.
