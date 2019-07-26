Charges filed after children found living in 'absolute squalor and filth'
Police were serving an unrelated search warrant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County said an investigation into a stolen gun led police to a home were two children and their parents were living in "absolute squalor and filth."
Beatrice Mata and Jose Sepulveda-Michalowski are facing felony counts of child endangerment following a search of their Bethlehem home that allegedly revealed animal feces in nearly every room of the house and a loaded gun and heroin within reach of the children. Charges were filed against the pair on Wednesday. There are currently warrants for their arrest.
Bethlehem police served a search warrant on the home in the 500 block of Hoch Street on June 6 as part of an investigation into a stolen handgun involving Mata's adult son, Nathan Morales. Once inside the house, authorities found Mata and Sepulveda-Michalowski in a second-floor bedroom with two air mattresses and Mata's 13-year-old and 6-year-old sons, according to records. Police said the 6-year-old was wearing a dirty diaper.
Authorities said they found cat and dog feces in nearly every room, including the bedroom shared by Mata, Sepulveda-Michalowski and the children. Police described a "large scale bug infestation" that included cockroaches and likely bedbugs. Officers wore protective clothing and masks because of the conditions inside the home.
Along with the filth described by authorities, police said they also found, in the open, a loaded handgun in a third-floor bedroom that was easily accessible to the children and more than 1,000 baggies of heroin in a kitchen drawer.
Bethlehem housing inspectors condemned the property, and county caseworkers found the conditions to be unlivable. Examinations of the children revealed "dental neglect." A search of Morales' cell phone allegedly turned up messages that showed Mata was aware of the heroin in the house.
Police charged Mata and Sepulveda-Michalowski, both 44, with two felony counts each of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. Court records show that Mata and Sepulveda-Michalowski now live on North Jasper Street in Allentown. It was not immediately clear why they are not in custody.
Police, meanwhile, have charged Morales with receiving stolen property and drug offenses. He was released after posting bail and awaits a formal arraignment scheduled for Sept. 5.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Coroner called to Bangor quarry
Fire, police and EMS crews were at a quarry behind the CVS on North Main Street in Bangor, county dispatchers said.Read More »
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Northampton County communities hit by car break-ins
- Palmer man returned to Pa. for arraignment in wife's killing
- Suspect denied bail after second weapons arrest in five months
Latest From The Newsroom
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
- Coroner called to Bangor quarry
- 25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Positive Parenting: Climate affects children
- Carbon County community gets glimpse of what it could expect if wind turbine project goes through
- Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
- Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks