Charges filed after children found living in 'absolute squalor and filth'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County said an investigation into a stolen gun led police to a home were two children and their parents were living in "absolute squalor and filth."

Beatrice Mata and Jose Sepulveda-Michalowski are facing felony counts of child endangerment following a search of their Bethlehem home that allegedly revealed animal feces in nearly every room of the house and a loaded gun and heroin within reach of the children. Charges were filed against the pair on Wednesday. There are currently warrants for their arrest.

Bethlehem police served a search warrant on the home in the 500 block of Hoch Street on June 6 as part of an investigation into a stolen handgun involving Mata's adult son, Nathan Morales. Once inside the house, authorities found Mata and Sepulveda-Michalowski in a second-floor bedroom with two air mattresses and Mata's 13-year-old and 6-year-old sons, according to records. Police said the 6-year-old was wearing a dirty diaper.

Authorities said they found cat and dog feces in nearly every room, including the bedroom shared by Mata, Sepulveda-Michalowski and the children. Police described a "large scale bug infestation" that included cockroaches and likely bedbugs. Officers wore protective clothing and masks because of the conditions inside the home.

Along with the filth described by authorities, police said they also found, in the open, a loaded handgun in a third-floor bedroom that was easily accessible to the children and more than 1,000 baggies of heroin in a kitchen drawer.

Bethlehem housing inspectors condemned the property, and county caseworkers found the conditions to be unlivable. Examinations of the children revealed "dental neglect." A search of Morales' cell phone allegedly turned up messages that showed Mata was aware of the heroin in the house.

Police charged Mata and Sepulveda-Michalowski, both 44, with two felony counts each of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. Court records show that Mata and Sepulveda-Michalowski now live on North Jasper Street in Allentown. It was not immediately clear why they are not in custody.

Police, meanwhile, have charged Morales with receiving stolen property and drug offenses. He was released after posting bail and awaits a formal arraignment scheduled for Sept. 5.