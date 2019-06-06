Charges withdrawn against Bethlehem officer accussed of hit and run

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - All charges against a Bethlehem police officer accused of hit-and-run were withdrawn on Thursday.

Officer Joshua Hobson, 34, had been charged with being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Jan. 11 in Nockamixon Township.

The other driver received minor injuries, but investigators said that Hobson did not stop or immediately report the accident.

When questioned about the incident, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office alleged that Hobson was not truthful about what happened.

Hobson had been off duty at the time of the accident.