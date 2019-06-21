Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Chase Utley made a special trip to Allentown Thursday afternoon.
The World Series champion, along with Scotts and Major League Baseball representatives, helped reveal the newly renovated Union Terrace youth baseball field.
The Allentown field was one of four selected around the country to be refurbished through a grant initiative. Utley said he hopes the new field will give kids the opportunity to pursue their dreams.
"Looking back on my life and my career, I think it's important to have a place that's safe, comfortable and exciting to be a part of so hopefully this can create an amazing atmosphere here in Allentown," said Utley.
After the ribbon cutting Utley hung around to play ball with a few kids.
The field will be used by local schools and club teams.
