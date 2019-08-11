Child found unresponsive in Easton pool

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - A child was found unresponsive in a private community pool in Easton, according to officials.

Early Saturday evening, emergency responders were called to the pool, located on Vista Drive in the Highlands community, for a report of a drowning, according to an official with the fire department.

The official said the child was transported to the hospital.

Officials are not providing any further information at this time.

A 69 News crew at the scene tried to speak with a member of the community pool's board, but they declined to comment.