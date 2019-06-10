Chris Brown coming to PPL Center in September

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Chris Brown is hitting the road later this year with a stop in Allentown.

The Grammy Award-winner is bringing his INDIGOAT Tour to the PPL Center on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Brown will perform with hip-hop artists Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.

His 9th studio album "Indigo" is set to be released June 28.