Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania

Posted: May 30, 2019 11:17 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:17 AM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania redistricting commission sought input from citizens and groups in the Lehigh Valley Wednesday.

Representatives from the Lehigh Valley-based activist group Make the Road PA appeared Wednesday afternoon at a local meeting of the Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission to voice their concerns over what they say is a notable lack of representation, particularly for the Black, Hispanic, and marginalized populations of Allentown.

Accompanied by her son Hernando who acted as her translator, Francisca Mendez of Allentown said local politicians just don't understand what the poor and marginalized go through on a daily basis to survive. Mendez demanded the commission offer them representation as part of their redistricting reform recommendations due this fall to the state legislature.

Dressed in blue t-shirts printed with their organization's name and the word "action" in the center, Mendez and her fellow members said politicians fail to recognize "a community of color" now comprising 70 percent of Allentown's population.

She added both Democratic and Republican politicians are primarily concerned with their own self-interests and not the communities they serve, particularly the working class poor and the marginalized. 

In addition, Mendez said Make the Road advocates providing increased opportunities for workers to vote, noting the current one-day-only election procedure contributes to the further overall decline of the communities for which she advocates.

Speaking from Alumni Hall at Northampton Community College, Commission Chair David Thornburgh, son of former PA governor Dick Thornburgh said Wednesday's meeting was the seventh of nine public forum-style gatherings held throughout the state in recent months.

He explained the redistricting reform commission is charged with examining the best practices regarding nonpartisan redistricting and engaging Pennsylvanians concerning the associated processes and how to improve them.

In addition to Thornburgh, locally-based commission members on the panel included Lehigh County Commissioner Amanda Holt and former  U.S. Republican Rep. Charlie Dent.

Dent inquired whether the recently redrawn and moderately improved districting maps approved by the state Supreme Court are a result of "competitiveness or compactness." Furthermore, he inquired about the default process if a map is not agreed upon by legislators in time for the 2020 elections.

The former congressman predicted a very divided political scene in Pennsylvania's future.

Representing the group Fair Districts PA, Fritz Walker of South Whitehall Township said an independent bipartisan commission made up of independent citizens should be responsible for drawing the new maps thus eliminating gerrymandering.

Regarding gerrymandering, those in attendance said it promotes extremism, partisanship, and results in underfunded school districts like Allentown and Reading who need financial assistance the most.

Salisbury resident and medical researcher Cathy Dawson, who recently appeared aside Fair Districts before her township's board of commissioners asking their support, said although the most recently redrawn maps have improved representation, she wanted to know what is planned to check on the independent commission's work.

She recommended statisticians and mathematicians be utilized to ensure the validity of the processes and their effectiveness.

Finally, both commission members and citizens debated whether redistricting should be done on a county or township level, and whether a politician's distance, including local offices, from his or her constituency is highly important.

The final two pubic forums will be held on Thursday, June 6 in Wilkes Barre and on Wednesday, June 12 in Harrisburg.

