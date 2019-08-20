City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For the second year in a row, the Lehigh Valley is being invaded by spotted lanternflies, and one local company is fighting back.
The pests have been swarming City Center Allentown's downtown buildings and City Center is using a special tactic to take them out.
City Center has had workers clearing the sidewalks of these pesky bugs several times Tuesday, but they are back on the ground and also on the buildings themselves.
One thing they've been doing is spraying a chemical that is killing the spotted lanternflies, and it's working.
A video taken last weekend by a local blogger shows hordes of dead spotted lanternflies lying in downtown Allentown.
To combat the problem, City Center Allentown has hired Enviro-Tech Pest Services to spray an industrial grade pest control chemical on its sidewalks and glass siding.
Then once they fall and die, City Center is using a high-powered blower and vacuum to scoop them all up.
The spread of lanternflies poses a real risk to crops and you can do your part to stop it.
Enviro-Tech says there is an easy way for you to take care of them at home by using dawn dish soap.
"You’re not going to damage your trees. You’re going to do things in a way that is not going to kill your trees or stain your siding. They say to put a couple of squirts of that and a gallon of water,” said Patrick Harris with Enviro-Tech.
And if that doesn't get rid of them all, time will.
Officials say the lanternflies will all die by October when it gets colder out, but they will lay eggs before they die off.
So be sure to scrape the eggs off trees because the babies will survive the winter and hatch the following spring.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
It is a $50 million investment for the airport, which makes LVIA a base for Allegiant. It will not only translate into more flights, but more jobs.Read More »
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- LVHN closer to final approval for new Lower Nazareth campus
- Southern Lehigh HS Spartans will not have homefield advantage as school tackles turf issues
- Man allegedly ties victim to chair, sexually assaults her
Latest From The Newsroom
- Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- Police: Man wearing hard hat, respirator robs bank in Oley
- Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- Updated Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
- Updated Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
- As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations