City Center announces plan for Downtown Allentown market

Neighborhood market to open on ArtsWalk

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 01:51 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:03 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A neighborhood grocery store is set to open this fall along the ArtsWalk in Center City Allentown.

Radish Republic is scheduled to open in early October on the ArtsWalk across from the forthcoming Downtown Allentown Market, according to a news release from developer City Center Investment Corp. Nicole and Steve Shelly, owners of Local Food Market LV, will operate the market.

The Shellys also run the Fresh Fridays market on the Allentown Arts Park.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with City Center Allentown to open Radish Republic and bring fresh, local food downtown to a permanent location," Steve Shelly said in a prepared statement.

The 1,800-square-foot market will offer essentials like produce, meat, dairy products, frozen foods and bulk items such as flour, grains and beans. The market will also sell drinks, soups, fruit, salads and sandwiches.

Customers will be able to order groceries online for pickup, and the market will accept EBT SNAP benefits. Radish Republic will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

City Center announced plans earlier this year for the Downtown Allentown Market that will include space for nine merchants.

