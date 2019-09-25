City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project

Fire tears through an abandoned silk mill at Coal and West Lincoln streets in Easton. (File Photo | Aug. 15, 2016)

Fire tears through an abandoned silk mill at Coal and West Lincoln streets in Easton. (File Photo | Aug. 15, 2016)

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton City Council discussed a long awaited construction project for the city's South Side neighborhood during a meeting on Tuesday night. The Black Diamond Project is a revitalization of the old Stewart Silk Mill, located at 620 Coal St., very close to Cheston Elementary School.

Staten Island developer Tim Harrison, along with Pearl Development, is proposing a 55-unit apartment complex. Harrision said the building will mainly contain affordable housing units. Harrison said he is also hoping to build storefronts and possibly a grocery store to help residents in that area more easily access food.

A representative of Pearl Development also said that the project received tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. The representative said they also received a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Affordability and Rehabilitation Fund.

Next steps for the project include demolition of the old silk mill and removal of hazardous materials from the ground. A Pearl representative said a soil test revealed some metals along with arsenic, which they said is historically common in soil around the area.

The council will introduce a bill approving an agreement with Stewart Silk Mill Development partners at a meeting on Wednesday.

Later in the meeting, members of the planning commission unveiled a guideline packet for residents that live in Easton's historic district. The planning commission hopes that the guide will clarify any construction concerns residents may have before making changes to their homes. Those who live in the historic district must adhere to codes in order to meet Easton Historic District Commission standards.