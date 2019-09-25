City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton City Council discussed a long awaited construction project for the city's South Side neighborhood during a meeting on Tuesday night. The Black Diamond Project is a revitalization of the old Stewart Silk Mill, located at 620 Coal St., very close to Cheston Elementary School.
Staten Island developer Tim Harrison, along with Pearl Development, is proposing a 55-unit apartment complex. Harrision said the building will mainly contain affordable housing units. Harrison said he is also hoping to build storefronts and possibly a grocery store to help residents in that area more easily access food.
A representative of Pearl Development also said that the project received tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. The representative said they also received a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Affordability and Rehabilitation Fund.
Next steps for the project include demolition of the old silk mill and removal of hazardous materials from the ground. A Pearl representative said a soil test revealed some metals along with arsenic, which they said is historically common in soil around the area.
The council will introduce a bill approving an agreement with Stewart Silk Mill Development partners at a meeting on Wednesday.
Later in the meeting, members of the planning commission unveiled a guideline packet for residents that live in Easton's historic district. The planning commission hopes that the guide will clarify any construction concerns residents may have before making changes to their homes. Those who live in the historic district must adhere to codes in order to meet Easton Historic District Commission standards.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
The Easton City Council discussed a long awaited construction project for the city's South Side neighborhood during a meeting on Tuesday night. The Black Diamond Project is a revitalization of the old Stewart Silk Mill, located at 620...Read More »
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton
- City Center's first lower-priced apartment complex not using NIZ financing
- Rep. Wild says she would support impeachment inquiry if whistleblower complaint withheld
- Man arrested in connection with shooting outside nightclub headed to trial
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- 2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
- Source says Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Updated The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
- Updated City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
- State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County