City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations

EASTON, Pa. - Cottingham Stadium could be receiving more funds towards improvements in the near future.

Easton Mayor Salvatore Panto announced that the city will be applying for a $4 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to help with renovations to Cottingham Stadium at an Easton City Council meeting Wednesday night.

Panto, who was present by conference call, said that the city will be assisting the Easton School District with the grant application.

This comes after the school board approved the Cottingham Stadium Capital Campaign at a board meeting Tuesday night. The campaign will raise funds towards renovations by creating several positions to assist with marketing, fundraising and event planning.

Cottingham Stadium will undergo a $15 million overhaul that would greatly improve amenities for the public. Construction is estimated to be finished by August 2020.

In addition to renovations to the historic stadium, Panto indicated that Cottingham could be the home to Bethlehem Steel FC, a United Soccer League team based in Chester, Pennsylvania. Bethlehem Steel FC is an official affiliate of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union team.

Panto said the soccer team could bring in needed revenue.

“If they do come to the stadium, that will be additional dollars that will hopefully save taxpayers some money,” Panto said.