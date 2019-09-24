Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A 16 member committee will help decide what will become of the former Day's Inn property in Easton.
The now vacant lot was first destined to become a DaVinci aquarium then a science city. But after all plans fell through, it's back to the drawing board for the city's nearly $6 million dollar investment.
The team of residents and local leaders are called the "185 committee," named after the lot's street number, 185 S. 3rd St. They will help figure out Plan B.
“Ultimately the committee is larger than I thought it would be…we just really didn't turn anyone down who wanted to be on it,” said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
The city put out requests for developers' proposals in August. They are due on Friday.
After city staff reviews the proposals to make sure they meet the necessary criteria, the committee members will review them and decide what they like.
Mayor Panto says city employees are non-voting committee members.
"Hopefully we have a lot of choices. The whole idea is that we've had a lot of interest in this site, but we won't know until Friday how may proposals we will get."
Easton art gallery manager and committee member Anthony Marraccini was part of a similar group tasked with redeveloping the silk mill property. He says he wants the public's input to be heard.
"I'm more concerned about the process. The process to me is paramount in the situation."
