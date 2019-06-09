Community bids farewell to soon-to-be-demolished Palmer Elementary School
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Every creaking floorboard, every broken fireplace, and every single note on the walls. They all tell a story.
"The school has always been there to support each other, the children, community, it's all a big family," Palmer Township Elementary Principal Meredith Nauman said.
Hundreds from the Palmer Township Elementary family, past and present, walked through those memory lined halls on Saturday--one last time .
The 1951 building will soon be torn down with plans to construct a new school on the property.
"This building has a lot of character, the woodwork and everything they did in this building, you're not going to see it again," reading specialist Chiara Montague said.
While certainly complete with history and character, it is not equipped for modern day teaching. The building only has two outlets in each room and no air conditioning. "With 25 children in the classroom, between devices, projectors, we've pretty much taxed our system," Nauman explained.
Cathy Garces, a Palmer Elementary mom, also taught at the school for seven years, and attended herself as a child. "Little sad, surreal," Garces said. "I just think this building was unique, a lot of neat features to it, sentimental value."
The elementary students for now, will be moved to the middle school campus.While waiting to rebuild, officials are also dealing with a neighbor's legal dispute about the new school's drainage plan.
As one chapter in Palmer Township Elementary history comes to a close, teachers, and students are reminded, the one thing that will remain constant, is the people.
"The staff, the kids, everyone gets along well together and we're all here for the kids," Garces said, smiling .
