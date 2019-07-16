Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Community members are gathering in Allentown Tuesday night to voice their concerns over the recent shootings.
There have been two dozen shootings in the last two months, and residents say it's got to stop.
Mayor Ray O'Connell said leaders from the police department, city council and other areas will be at the meeting because they want to attack the issue from all angles.
Jim Spang Jr., the Democratic Committee Chairman of the 6th Ward, lives down the street from where two men were shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday on Ridge Avenue.
He says the incident and the others that have occurred this summer have to stop.
"It's unacceptable for a city our size. I feel it's a multi-pronged problem," Spang said. "Neighbors need to step up. They need to give information but frankly the police department needs to step up and give information."
Allentown police say they aren't releasing any new information about the car or suspects, but they are hoping for the public's help.
"Anything that strikes them to say hey that's odd or I don't recognize this car that keeps parking here or there's a car that's back here that's not lit. There's people inside," Allentown Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben said.
Spang, who runs a neighborhood watch group, says residents can't report anything if they don't know what to look for.
"The first thing you do is let the neighborhood know is who, what, where and when. What to look for, what's suspicious, description of a vehicle, description of the perpetrators because that's gonna generate leads," Spang said.
Spang also says community policing, where cops walk the streets and have one-on-one contact with residents, could help.
"If that doesn't happen you will not get a grip on this gang element which frankly needs to be gotten," Spang said.
'The people simply need to know and have confidence in us that we're here for them, and we're here to do what's needed," Alsleben said.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road
Bethlehem police and members of the city's Health Department and Lehigh Valley Health Network were at 12th Avenue and Broad Street Tuesday.Read More »
- Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace
- Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings
- Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
- Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial
- 'Reliving the trauma': Gun violence affects Allentown family twice in 2 years
- Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monroe man convicted in death of infant daughter
- Updated Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag
- Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace
- Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings
- Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again
- Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020
- Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
- Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted
- Updated Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
- Updated Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag