Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Community members are gathering in Allentown Tuesday night to voice their concerns over the recent shootings.

There have been two dozen shootings in the last two months, and residents say it's got to stop.

Mayor Ray O'Connell said leaders from the police department, city council and other areas will be at the meeting because they want to attack the issue from all angles.

Jim Spang Jr., the Democratic Committee Chairman of the 6th Ward, lives down the street from where two men were shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday on Ridge Avenue.

He says the incident and the others that have occurred this summer have to stop.

"It's unacceptable for a city our size. I feel it's a multi-pronged problem," Spang said. "Neighbors need to step up. They need to give information but frankly the police department needs to step up and give information."

Allentown police say they aren't releasing any new information about the car or suspects, but they are hoping for the public's help.

"Anything that strikes them to say hey that's odd or I don't recognize this car that keeps parking here or there's a car that's back here that's not lit. There's people inside," Allentown Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben said.

Spang, who runs a neighborhood watch group, says residents can't report anything if they don't know what to look for.

"The first thing you do is let the neighborhood know is who, what, where and when. What to look for, what's suspicious, description of a vehicle, description of the perpetrators because that's gonna generate leads," Spang said.

Spang also says community policing, where cops walk the streets and have one-on-one contact with residents, could help.

"If that doesn't happen you will not get a grip on this gang element which frankly needs to be gotten," Spang said.

'The people simply need to know and have confidence in us that we're here for them, and we're here to do what's needed," Alsleben said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.