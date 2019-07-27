Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a violent spree in Allentown, government and law enforcement officials joined the community for a "Peace Walk" Friday night.
The walk came as the Allentown School District is taking steps to educate kids about gang violence.
The Peace Walk began at 9 p.m. at Dubbs Memorial Community Center on West Allen Street and ended at St. Luke's Sacred Heart on Chew Street.
Organizers say it was in an effort take back the streets following the recent gun violence in the city.
Dr. Hasshan Batts, Executive Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley, said Friday night's 'Walk of Life' is a way for Allentown to say enough is enough.
"There are more of us that want the right thing that love this city and are here to see it grow and progress and be different than our people that want to do damage to it," Batts said.
26 people have been shot since the beginning of June, some as a result of gang violence.
Pas Simpson leads Zero Youth Violence. He says a walk is one of the most effective solutions to combat violence.
"Anytime that there is a peace walk that violence is decreased by up to 100 days," Simpson said.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin is taking the message to Allentown's schools.
The Gang Resistance Education and Training program, or GREAT for short, is returning to the district, Martin said.
"Whatever we can do in terms of outreach to reach younger people before they become involved in gangs is prudent," Martin said.
Classes will be taught at McKinley and Central Elementary. Central Principal Rebecca Bodnar says the program works.
"I believe that it really helps our students foster positive relationships with our community both that of the Allentown Police Department and other agencies in our area," Bodnar said.
